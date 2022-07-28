Tom Aspinall gives update on knee injury, ‘been down in the dumps’ since UFC London

Tom Aspinall has had a rough few days since UFC London.

The English heavyweight suffered a brutal knee injury just 15 seconds into his headlining bout against Curtis Blaydes at UFC London. The outcome ultimately went down as the first loss of Aspinall’s octagon career, and ended a streak of five straight stoppage victories for the 29-year-old under the UFC umbrella.

On Thursday, Aspinall provided an update on his injury, admitting that he’s been “down in the dumps” since UFC London but is expecting to undergo surgery next week. Aspinall noted that doctors still aren’t quite sure regarding the extent of the damage, but he’s hoping to have answers soon and get moving on the road to recovery.

Aspinall’s full Twitter message can be watched and read below.

“Just a quick update on the knee situation, because plenty of people are asking about the diagnosis and what happened to the knee,” he said. “Now anybody who’s got knee problems knows that in order to have an MRI scan, an accurate MRI scan, you need to let the swelling go down. So I spoke to the surgeon, we have a rough idea of what it is, but we are currently waiting for the swelling to go down, and I will be having the MRI scan this weekend and having surgery early next week in London.

“So I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Obviously I’ve been offline, been down in the dumps since Saturday night, but hopefully we’ll get it fixed, get surgery early next week.”

Aspinall (12-3) is currently the No. 7 ranked heavyweight in the world on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. He was expected to move into title contention with a win over Blaydes, but now it’s likely he could be sidelined until 2023.