Between the Links: Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann show, Khamzat Chimaev, Peña vs. Nunes 2, UFC 277, more

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann’s stars continued to rise at UFC London, but how far can they go?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, Pimblett and McCann’s futures will be discussed following their big finishes this past Saturday. In addition, topics include Khamzat Chimaev’s recent interview on The MMA Hour and his doubts that UFC 279 opponent Nate Diaz will event show up to the fight, the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes this Saturday at UFC 277 and what is at stake for both women outside of the belt, the rest of this weekend’s PPV card on paper, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti and UFC featherweight Damon Jackson.

Watch the show live at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

