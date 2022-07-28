 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heck of a Morning: How Dana White was right and wrong at the same time

By Mike Heck
UFC 270 Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC president Dana White had a very busy Tuesday and made a lot of headlines, yet somehow found a way to be both right and wrong throughout the day.

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses White’s interview with Pat McAfee where he addressed his gift of $250,000 to a member of The Nelk Boys, and how he blamed the MMA media for the narrative that he felt was spread. In addition, White’s post-event speech on Dana White’s Contender Series is discussed where only Joe Pyzer earned a UFC contract, while other listener questions include UFC 277 this Saturday, the disrespect Anthony Smith seems to be getting, the UFC 278 and UFC 279 lineups coming together, and much more.

