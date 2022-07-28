Morning Report: Julianna Peña on Amanda Nunes rematch at UFC 277: ‘We’re going to see whose ovaries are bigger’

Julianna Peña is coming for war.

This Saturday, Peña defends her 135-pound title against Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 277. It’s a rematch of their fight at UFC 269 where Peña drew Nunes into a chaotic brawl before submitting her in the second round to claim the belt. And come Saturday, Peña is ready to do the same thing again.

“At the end of the day, Amanda and I are the two best women’s fighters in the world,” Peña said at the UFC 277 media day. “You’re literally getting the two best fighters in the world that are going to collide on Saturday night. I can’t tell you that I’m going to pull a rabbit out of the hat, I can just tell you that I’m going to stand there toe to toe with the best in the world, and I’m going to give my best, and we’re going to see whose ovaries are bigger. I’m willing to bet that that is me.”

Following UFC 269, Nunes put her poor performance down to lingering injuries and a terrible fight camp. Coming into the rematch, Nunes has made substantial changes, most notably, leaving her longtime gym American Top Team to start her own gym. It’s a potentially risky maneuver for “The Lioness” but Peña sees it as an improvement for Nunes, one that will make this fight more difficult, but one she’s still prepared to overcome.

“I’m ready to snuff out this torch,” Peña said. “The torch was passed, I snuffed it out. I’m ready to close this chapter, and I’m ready to move forward. With that being said, it’s hard for me to predict what’s in the future and what’s going to happen. I just want to live presently at the moment, and presently I have a bigger, faster, stronger, new gym, better mental-state Amanda that’s going to be facing me on Saturday night, and I don’t take that lightly. I take it very seriously.”

If Peña is able to pull off the upset yet again, it sets up some interesting possibilities for “The Venezuelan Vixen,” the most obvious of which would be a third fight with Nunes, this time for Nunes’ featherweight belt. But in a world where becoming a two-division champion is all the rage, Peña says she’s not interested in bumping to 145 pounds.

“There’s nobody in the division. There’s really not,” Peña said. “It’s a division of who? Amanda? Who else? All the girls that have fought at ‘45 just went up in weight so they could have a shot at the belt, because they couldn’t get done at 135. It’s a division of literally no one. To me, it’s primarily people that either can’t make ‘35 or just want to cut the weight. The real fights are at 135...

“I’m already a champ-champ.”

UFC 277 takes place this Saturday at the America Airlines Center in Dallas.

TOP STORIES

Respect. Dana White calls ACA promoter’s timidity cancellation ‘incredibly unprofessional, but f****** awesome’.

Stars. Sean O’Malley on facing Petr Yan at UFC 280: ‘This is how superstars are created’.

Opponent. T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling is ‘not a dangerous fighter’.

Love. Amanda Nunes OK with not being loved in Brazil: ‘Maybe they don’t like me’.

Rules. ABC changes rules on eye poke timeouts, neoprene sleeves.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Derrick Lewis roasts the MMA media.

Embedded 3.

Dana White calls Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather rematch reports “total bulls***.”

Kamaru Usman fight prep.

A very respectful fight build up.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. Breaking down the best bets for UFC 277.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Deron Winn fight breakdown.

Here’s my @MeatballMolly breakdown from this weekend. I don’t think I’m traveling for awhile so I’ll try and be more consistent! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/wN9EyxKjw4 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) July 27, 2022

Aljo and TJ.

My fists will do the talking on October 22nd https://t.co/nInZdW6slN — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 27, 2022

That slip was money https://t.co/W4PrK3Li5C — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 28, 2022

If the UFC goes to Philly, Felder is coming back. Bet.

Last night was the first time in a while that I truly missed fighting. Seeing all the amazing philly fighters crush it got me wanting to at least get back in the room. @ufc gotta get all these monsters on the same card! @seanshelby @danawhite #ironlung #philly — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) July 27, 2022

Wagers.

Hey @KaylaH we betting on the main event again this week — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 27, 2022

I would like to hear your amazing voice again sing the lyrics to a different song from last time https://t.co/Nzc2xI3saE — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 27, 2022

Say less. And I’d love to see you in the outfit of my choice at the @PFLMMA finals? Deal? https://t.co/l8WHfcvDwL — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) July 27, 2022

Goals.

I’m going to take UFC belt very soon InshaAllah ☝

See you in Abu Dhabi @UFCarabia pic.twitter.com/tRZoesiNV8 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 27, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading! See y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Derrick Lewis

Sergei Pavlovich vote view results 0% Derrick Lewis (0 votes)

0% Sergei Pavlovich (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.