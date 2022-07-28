Dana White calls Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch talk ‘all bulls***’

Dana White has had enough of the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather rematch talk.

Various outlets — including the U.K.’s Mirror Online — have reported that the two combat sports superstars continue to negotiate a possible boxing match, which would serve as a sequel to their August 2017 meeting that was one of the most lucrative fights of all-time.

As the UFC’s president and McGregor’s boss, White was instrumental in making that fight happen, and he was one of the beneficiaries of that box office bonanza. But five years later, he has zero interest in being part of that matchmaking again.

“All bulls***,” White said of the rumors speaking to the media after the Season 6 premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series. “Those guys are just talking on social media like they do. The ‘Daily Mirror’ or whatever the hell that tabloid is called is full of the s***.”

Asked what it would take for him to get involved, White responded with a wisecrack.

“Dementia.”

McGregor and Mayweather have talked about a potential rematch almost from the moment the first fight ended with Mayweather winning by 10th-round TKO. However, nothing substantial has materialized on that front, and both fighters have pursued other opportunities. Mayweather has not fought professionally since, but he has participated in exhibition boxing bouts with YouTube star Logan Paul and Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa.

McGregor resumed his MMA career in 2018, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He is just 1-3 in the UFC since the Mayweather fight and is currently working on a return to action after suffering a broken leg in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.