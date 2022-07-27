 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Derrick Lewis roasts MMA media ahead of UFC 277 return

By MMA Fighting Newswire
DALLAS — Derrick Lewis spent a good portion of his UFC 277 media day roasting the MMA reporters who’ve covered him over the years.

Lewis faces Sergei Pavlovich in a main card battle on Saturday night at UFC 277.

