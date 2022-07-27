 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Bets Barred: Amanda Nunes or Kai Kara-France — which is a money-winner for UFC 277?

By Jed Meshew
Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña face off
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

This Saturday, the second UFC pay-per-view event of July takes place with UFC 277 going down in Dallas, and the No Bets Barred boys have you covered with full breakdowns of all the main card fights, and huge number of suggested plays.

In the main event, women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña puts her title on the line in an immediate rematch with women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, and despite how things went the last time around, both Conner Burks and Jed Meshew believe Nunes will reclaim the belt this weekend. The boys also have a Wolfpack Wager in the co-main event, backing Kai Kara-France to claim the interim flyweight title over Brandon Moreno and give City Kickboxing another title to add to the collection. Conor and Jed have a host of other bets they’re playing as well, including a +1400 flyer you don’t want to miss out on.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

