 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley, Big E and Megan Anderson

By Ariel Helwani
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A preview of UFC 277, Frank’s parlay debut and best bets for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

1:30 p.m.: One-time UFC featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson talks about her work with Invicta FC and what she’s been up to lately.

2 p.m.: WWE star Big E talks about the recovery from a serious neck injury and what’s next for him.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw returns to talk about his title fight against champ Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.

3 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley discusses his UFC 276 meeting with Pedro Munhoz and his fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting