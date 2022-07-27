The MMA Hour with T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley, Big E and Megan Anderson

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A preview of UFC 277, Frank’s parlay debut and best bets for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

1:30 p.m.: One-time UFC featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson talks about her work with Invicta FC and what she’s been up to lately.

2 p.m.: WWE star Big E talks about the recovery from a serious neck injury and what’s next for him.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw returns to talk about his title fight against champ Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.

3 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley discusses his UFC 276 meeting with Pedro Munhoz and his fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280.

3:30 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

