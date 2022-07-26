Bellator 283 salaries: Jason Jackson ($191k) top earner in win over Douglas Lima ($100k)

Jason Jackson stepped closer to a title shot – and picked up an event-high payday – for his dominant win over ex-welterweight champ Douglas Lima at Bellator 283.

Jackson, who handed Lima his fourth straight loss via unanimous 50-45 scorecards, earned a disclosed $191,000 payout opposite Lima, who took home $100,000 for the catchweight fight this past Friday at Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Wash.

The second-highest earner was welterweight Lorenz Larkin ($125,000), whose meeting with Mukhamed Berkhamov ($33,000) was declared a no-contest after an accidental illegal elbow rendered Berkhamov unable to continue.

The Bellator 283 salaries were released by the Washington State Department of Licensing after a public records request from MMA Fighting. The event’s main card aired live on Showtime following prelims on MMA Fighting.

As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes or discretionary post-fight bonuses are not publicly disclosed.

Main Card (Showtime)

Jason Jackson ($108,000 + $83,000 = $191,000) def. Douglas Lima ($100,000)

Tofiq Musayev ($35,000 + $35,000 = $70,000) def. Sidney Outlaw ($30,000)

Usman Nurmagomedov ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Chris Gonzalez ($30,000)

Mukhamed Berkhamov ($33,000) def. Lorenz Larkin ($125,000)

Marcelo Golm ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Davion Franklin ($30,000)

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting)

Dalton Rosta ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Romero Cotton ($25,000)

Veta Arteaga ($23,000 + $23,000 = $46,000) def. Vanessa Porto ($18,000)

Gadzhi Rabadanov ($31,000 + $31,000 = $62,000) def. Bobby King ($17,000)

Akhmed Magomedov ($12,000 + $10,000 = $22,000) def. Kevin Boehm ($4,000)

Roman Faraldo ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Luis Iniguez ($8,000)

Jaylon Bates ($22,000 + no win bonus = $22,000) def. Mark Coates ($4,000)

Archie Colgan ($7,500 + no win bonus = $7,500) def. Bryan Nuro ($5,000)