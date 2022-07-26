Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot shifts to UFC 280

A pivotal flyweight matchup between Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot will happen a little later than originally anticipated.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the bout between Chookagian and Fiorot will now take place at UFC 280 instead of UFC Paris in September. UFC 280 takes place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. RMC Sport was first to report the new date.

Chookagian, ranked No. 4 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, has won four straight since suffering a first-round stoppage loss to Jessica Andrade, with her most recent appearance leading to a split decision victory over Amanda Ribas at May’s UFC Vegas 54 event.

Fiorot is 4-0 inside the octagon, which includes a recent win over one-time flyweight title challenger Jennifer Maia at UFC Columbus in March. The No. 8 ranked flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings has a pair of promotional finishes over Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci and hasn’t tasted defeat since dropping a split decision in her pro debut to Leah McCourt in June 2018.

The bout joins an already stacked lineup that includes Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev battling for the vacant lightweight title in the main event, while Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight championship in the co-main event against former title holder T.J. Dillashaw.