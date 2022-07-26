Cub Swanson moves to bantamweight to face Jonathan Martinez at Oct. 15 UFC event

Cub Swanson’s next UFC appearance will take place in the bantamweight division.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Swanson will face Jonathan Martinez at a UFC event on Oct. 15. The bout serves as Swanson’s first octagon appearance at 135 pounds. The location and venue of the event has not been confirmed. MMA Ideas first reported the matchup.

Swanson enters the bout with victories in three of four, which includes stoppage wins against Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda. “Killer” hasn’t competed in a bantamweight bout since 2005 under the King of the Cage banner. Earlier this month, Swanson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his role in a classic with Doo Ho Choi at UFC 206.

Martinez looks to extend his current winning streak to four following decision wins over Zviad Lazishvili, Alejandro Perez, and Vince Morales. “Dragon” is 7-3 in his octagon tenure and has had his hand raised in five of his six most recent outings.