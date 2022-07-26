Heck of a Morning: Would Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson make sense after UFC London?

Paddy Pimblett’s star power continues to rise following his UFC London submission win over Jordan Leavitt. How does the UFC capitalize on this, and could there be a world where a fight between Pimblett and Tony Ferguson is an option?

On an all-new Heck of a Morning, Mike Heck brings up a dialog amongst the MMA Fighting squad in regards to a potential Pimblett vs. Ferguson matchup, and explains why he is not in favor of that idea — which leads to Shaun Al-Shatti giving his thoughts on it as well. In addition, listeners give their thoughts on matchups for “The Baddy,” as well as Molly McCann following her finish this past Saturday, the UFC 277 main event between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes, and co-main event for the interim flyweight title between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, options for Dustin Poirier’s next opponent, and much more.

