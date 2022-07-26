Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam added to UFC San Diego

An exciting flyweight matchup is heading to the Golden State.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a bout between Ode Osbourne and Tyson Nam will serve as a late addition to UFC San Diego. The event takes place Aug. 13 at the Pechanga Arena and will be headlined by a pivotal bantamweight fight between Marlon Vera and former champion Dominick Cruz.

After a 1-2 start to his octagon tenure, Osbourne has picked up consecutive victories in his new division of 125-pounds. “The Jamaican Sensation” most recently picked up a vicious knockout victory in just over a minute against Zarrukh Adashev at June’s UFC Vegas 56 event.

Nam will make his first promotional appearance in nearly two years after a pair of bookings with Tagir Ulanbekov in June were scratched. Nam will look to bounce back from a split decision loss to Matt Schnell at UFC Fight Island 8 in January 2021, which snapped a two-fight win streak for the 38-year-old.