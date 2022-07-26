Malcolm Gordon out of UFC San Diego fight with Allan Nascimento

UFC San Diego has lost one of its match-ups after Malcolm Gordon withdrew from his flyweight clash with Allan Nascimento on Aug. 13 due to an undisclosed injury, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

It’s still unclear if the UFC will they to find a replacement to face Nascimento in California.

UFC San Diego will feature Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz in a five-round bantamweight main event at the Pechanga Arena.

Nascimento (19-6), who trains with UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveira at Chute Boxe Diego Lima in Brazil, won a decision over Jake Hadley in his most recent appearance in May, bouncing back from a close split decision to Tagir Ulanbekov in his octagon debut in Abu Dhabi.

Gordon (14-5) won his past two in the UFC with a decision over Francisco Figueiredo, brother of UFC flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo, and an 82-second stoppage against Denys Bondar. A former TKO champion in his native Canada, Gordon is 2-2 since joining the UFC.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.