Morning Report: Leon Edwards calls Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz ‘f***** up,’ roots for Diaz to ‘get it done’

Leon Edwards isn’t on board with the idea of matching Khamzat Chimaev against Nate Diaz.

A matter of weeks after Edwards gets his long-awaited opportunity at redemption and the 170-pound title on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah, his last opponent, Diaz, will fight in the octagon for one final time. The promotion announced this past week that it will be Diaz vs. one of the welterweight division’s top-ranked contenders in Chimaev at UFC 279 on Sept. 10.

Mixed reactions have followed in response to the matchup with several in the community being intrigued, but at the same time under the impression that there were better options out there for each. The unbeaten 11-0 Chimaev has risen through the ranks at record speeds and arguably could have waited for his shot at the winner of Edwards’ title tilt against the champion, Kamaru Usman. Instead, he’ll look to hand Diaz his third consecutive loss, making him 1-4 in his last five outings.

“If I had to put money on it I’d probably go Khamzat but I’d love Nate to get it done,” Edwards told media backstage at UFC London (h/t TheMacLife). “He’s done so much for the company and I wish they gave him a veteran, a nice fight to bow out to. To give an up-and-coming guy that’s had four or five fights in the UFC, and a wrestler guy as well — I think they f***** up. They should’ve gave him a better fight. But I would love Nate to get it done. But as I said, if I’m a betting man I’d probably go with Khamzat.”

Edwards and Diaz met in a non-title five-round affair in June 2021 at UFC 263. Dominating for 24 minutes of the contest, Edwards was struck with a clean punch in the waning moments, giving Diaz the chance to score an all-time upset. Unfortunately for Stockton’s finest, Edwards managed to survive and earn the unanimous decision nod.

The assumption for Diaz in his post-UFC life is that he’ll dabble in the boxing world potentially for a match with Jake Paul. If that does end up coming to fruition, Diaz has full support in the form of his most recent successor.

“You can’t not like Nate,” Edwards said. “He is who he is. I’ve watched this guy’s coming up at 16 or 17 when I was getting into MMA. I wish him well in his career and whatever he wishes to do next. [Boxing] Jake Paul or wherever he decides to go.”

TOP STORIES

Backlash. Dan Hardy rips UFC for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev ‘assassination attempt’: ‘Someone should start thinking about pressing charges’

Next. Joanna Jedrzejczyk promised herself when she retired it would be ‘forever,’ reveals future plans in motorsports

Fight. Khamzat Chimaev tells ‘skinny boy’ Nate Diaz to ‘just show up’ for UFC 279: ‘I’m going to show who’s the gangster’

Yikes. Willian Souza 10 pounds over weight, NAC cancels bantamweight DWCS co-headliner vs. Farid Basharat

Sequel. Scott Coker: Fedor Emelianenko ‘really wants’ Ryan Bader rematch before retiring

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC 277 Embedded.

Peña vs Nunes 2 - Come and Get It | UFC 277

Dennis Buzukja vs Kaleio Romero | Dana White’s Contender Series

Israel Adesanya & Dan Hooker Hilariously Breakdown UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

UFC 277 - Fighter Focus | Amanda Nunes

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Sure!

Chase that ! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 25, 2022

Impressive.

"what's your special skill?"



Me: I'll be sober and still send texts I regret — Serena DeJesus (@SerenaSouthpaw) July 25, 2022

Business time.

Had such an amazing time at the soft grand opening of my new business Desert Moon Wellness. Next time you're in Vegas come by for a visit. pic.twitter.com/7L5YpCZ4Q3 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 25, 2022

Worlds collide.

Interesting.

A side by side glance at London's two cards this year. pic.twitter.com/CvbLoNTorQ — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) July 25, 2022

Works for me.

Last I checked, both me and @MeatballMolly finished fights with elbows in the @ufc. Only right to see which is better. I’m thinking bringing this -worthy fight to #ufc280 or #ufc281 would make sense… — Miranda Maverick (@FearTheMAVERICK) July 25, 2022

Wholesome Rod.

It’s pretty big.

I might be the biggest favorite in ufc history pic.twitter.com/vMQGy2WVCA — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 25, 2022

Not surprising.

Julian Lane talking shit while getting controlled last Saturday at XMMA 5 pic.twitter.com/E6tkqSPisk — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 25, 2022

He doesn’t need it.

Sensei Sessions #1: Finding Your Inner Peace@KarateCombat returns August 27th! pic.twitter.com/GE9Zxgo71a — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) July 26, 2022

Onward.

You know what... it's a new day. It's over. Not gonna dwell. My bad Twitter, my bad. You guys are right. Just let it go and move on. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 25, 2022

Man got jokes.

I may have stole ur joke @MMARoasted pic.twitter.com/TeBsHg9wnN — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 26, 2022

Relax!

Hello darkness, my old friend...

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 51% of 580 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Should Dominick Cruz be Frankie Edgar’s final opponent?” Cruz faces Marlon “Chito” Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego on Aug. 13.

Thursday: 60% of 540 total votes answered “Paddy Pimblett” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Pimblett defeated Jordan Leavitt via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) at UFC London.

Wednesday: 53% of 567 total votes answered “Jack Hermansson” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Hermansson defeated Chris Curtis via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC London.

Tuesday: 66% of 723 total votes answered “Tom Aspinall” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Curtis Blaydes defeated Aspinall via first-round TKO (injury) in the main event of UFC London.

Monday: 42% of 443 total votes answered “Charles Jourdain” when asked, “Who do you think should have won?” Jourdain dropped a majority decision to Shane Burgos at UFC Long Island.

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Who wins this weekend? Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes vote view results 42% Julianna Pena (52 votes)

57% Amanda Nunes (70 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.