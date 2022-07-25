UFC 277 commentary team set: Joe Rogan back for second time this month with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik

The UFC’s second pay-per-view event of July will have a trio of familiar voices calling the action.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the UFC 277 commentary team includes Jon Anik on play-by-play duties, while Joe Rogan and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier will provide color commentary.

The three main pay-per-view voices also provided the in-octagon soundtrack for UFC 276 earlier this month, which was capped off by Israel Adesanya’s unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier to retain the middleweight title.

UFC 277 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight title rematch between champ Julianna Pena and current featherweight titleholder Amanda Nunes. Pena took the 135-pound belt from Nunes via submission in the co-main event of UFC 269 this past December. Pena’s win was one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history.

Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is also set to return in the co-headliner; he faces Kai Kara-France in an interim championship bout.