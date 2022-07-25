Willian Souza 10 pounds over weight, NAC cancels bantamweight DWCS co-headliner vs. Farid Basharat

The DWCS Season 6: Week 1 co-headliner between Willian Souza and Farid Basharat has been cancelled after Souza came in 10 pounds over the maximum weight allowed for a non-title bantamweight fight.

The Nevada Athletic Commission called off the bout per its rules on weight overages, which forbids weight differences of more than nine pounds for fighters between 135-147 pounds, NAC Executive Director Jeff Mullen told MMA Fighting during the official weigh-ins for Tuesday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Souza’s miss was the biggest in DWCS history; the previous record for weight overage was dubiously held by Victor Reyna, who came in seven pounds over for a 2019 Contender Series bout with Miguel Baeza.

The DWCS Season 6: Week 1 is now down to four total bouts.

Souza hoped to earn a UFC contract on the strength of a long winning streak on the international circuit; he hasn’t lost a fight since his 2017 debut, winning 11 straight.

Bashrat is undefeated in eight pro bouts, winning six by stoppage.

Here is the current full DWCS Season 6: Week 1 card and official weigh-in results:

Ozzy Diaz (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

Farid Basharat (136) vs. Willian Souza (146)*

Anton Turkalj (205) vs. Acacio dos Santos (201)

Dennis Buzukja (146) vs. Kaleio Romero (146)

Alessandro Costa (126) vs. Andres Luna Martinetti (126)

* Souza vs. Basharat cancelled