Morning Report: Sean O’Malley says Aljamain Sterling ‘owes me like 50 percent’ of his pay-per-view money for UFC 280

Sean O’Malley thinks Aljamain Sterling owes him one.

Recently, the UFC announced a slate of high-profile fights of their return to Abu Dhabi at UFC 280, including a bantamweight title fight co-main event between Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and a featured bantamweight bout between O’Malley and Petr Yan. As a reigning champion, Sterling will be getting pay-per-view points for his title defense, but O’Malley believes half of that should be his.

“I think this is going to be the first time Aljo gets pay-per-view points, because he’s defending his belt, which is absolutely f*****,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “He owes me like 50 percent of those. The UFC basically said when they announced my fight, they’ve seen the interaction and engagement of social and everything, the thing just went boom [gestures straight up]. My fight is the most hyped fight on that card. I’m not taking anything away from Charles vs. Islam, that’s going to be a sick fight, but me vs. Petr? It’s just such an interesting fight.”

Though it was only announced recently, O’Malley’s fight is already a highly anticipated bout, in part due to how unexpected it is. O’Malley is one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport, but he’s coming off a No Contest against Pedro Munhoz, and is only ranked No. 13 in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings. Meanwhile, Yan is the top-ranked contender at 135 pounds having recently come off a split decision loss to Sterling at UFC 273. But O’Malley explains that really, there was no other option for him given the current bantamweight landscape.

“No one else in the Top-10 — everyone was booked,” O’Malley said. “I came out of that fight telling the UFC I want to fight and they were like, ‘Alright, Petr’s the only one.’ Petr said if you win, call me out and we’ll make it happen. Petr wanted it, I wanted it, the UFC’s not going to not make that f****** fight. That fight’s happening. I go out there and faceplant Petr in Abu Dhabi, I’m a superstar. That’s what it is.”

O’Malley is undeniably right about that. A win over Yan would rocket him to the top of the division and would likely earn him a title shot, perhaps against the winner of Sterling vs. Dillashaw. And though the oddsmakers currently have him as a sizable underdog, “Suga” says he’s going to prove his doubters wrong.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” O’Malley said. “I believe I will show my best skillset against someone that will bring it out of me, like Petr. I think I will rise to the occasion, because I haven’t gotten to show what I’m really f****** capable of because I haven’t fought guys that have brought it out of me.

“So yeah, I’m excited about this. I think a lot of people are going to be obviously excited and surprised.”

UFC 280 takes place on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Burying the hatchet.

At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/A9rIVe5ckm — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 24, 2022

Stupid Jack Hermansson is really a nice guy and now I feel worse. Stupid friendly Jack Hermansson... — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 24, 2022

Continued.

The fight is the fight and we all win and lose which is part of it. When u try to talk shit months after the fight on twitter like every one of the keyboard warriors I promised you I will slap you when I see you. I saw you last night, how dare u think I wouldn’t @rakic_ufc — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 24, 2022

Where was the energy when I was in front of you?



You had to wait until I had my back to you and you still didn't manage to do the job.



Talking about energy.



As I said, happy retirement https://t.co/gPVyc0rrJX — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 24, 2022

Sad.

I’m ok. Disappointed. Congratulations to Nikita and thank u all for support ❤️ — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 23, 2022

Respectful call outs.

Paddy, I’m sorry for your loss. My best friend took his life too and it hurts. @danawhite wanted the fight. After I beat a Brazilian legend on August 20th I say we fight for the people out there struggling, and let them know they’re loved⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cwYVf0ViKW — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 25, 2022

I didn’t like the idea of a @PCraigmma rematch. Only because of the respect I have for this man. But fuck it. It’s business. That’s another fight I’d love to have in February #UFCLondon — Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) July 24, 2022

Matchmaking.

Just so you know i have pretty good top game @MeatballMolly https://t.co/U5rc7XFLY6 — Miranda Maverick (@FearTheMAVERICK) July 25, 2022

Statements.

Everyone knows what I can do. — Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) July 24, 2022

2nd time going to a decision In 16 pro fights. Did what I needed to do to get the win, playing smart. I stick it on the line for the fans every fight. This fight was for myself. 4 months after the worst loss of my career. Faced those demons. Now we re-build. — jai-herbert (@jaiherbert2) July 24, 2022

Stefan Struve doing media stuff is cool.

People ask me how @meatballmolly and myself fit in the same camera frame. I practice my splits everyday now to be able to do this new gig! 2 spinning elbow knockouts in a row to blast the roof of the 02, you can’t even write a script like this. #meatball #ufclondon pic.twitter.com/CLLqBCbdsL — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) July 24, 2022

