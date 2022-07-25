The MMA Hour with Khamzat Chimaev, Curtis Blaydes, Dan Hardy, Muhammad Mokaev, Jack Hermansson, and Nathaniel Wood

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports and then it’s best bets time with GC, Helwani, and NewYorkRic as we go over UFC London.

2 p.m.: Muhammad Mokaev looks back on his dominant win over Charles Johnson at UFC London.

2:20 p.m.: Jack Hermansson reflects on his co-headlining win over Chris Curtis at UFC London and the scuttlebutt that followed.

2:40 p.m.: Nathaniel Wood discusses another successful night at UFC London against Charles Rosa and what’s next.

3 p.m.: UFC London headliner Curtis Blaydes joins the show to chat about his win over Tom Aspinall, the disappointing conclusion to the 15-second bout, the UFC heavyweight title picture, and more.

3:25 p.m.: Dan Hardy returns to discuss his takeaways from UFC London and more.

3:50 p.m.: Khamzat Chimaev returns to preview his UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.