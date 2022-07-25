 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Khamzat Chimaev, Curtis Blaydes, Dan Hardy, Muhammad Mokaev, Jack Hermansson, and Nathaniel Wood

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports and then it’s best bets time with GC, Helwani, and NewYorkRic as we go over UFC London.

2 p.m.: Muhammad Mokaev looks back on his dominant win over Charles Johnson at UFC London.

2:20 p.m.: Jack Hermansson reflects on his co-headlining win over Chris Curtis at UFC London and the scuttlebutt that followed.

2:40 p.m.: Nathaniel Wood discusses another successful night at UFC London against Charles Rosa and what’s next.

3 p.m.: UFC London headliner Curtis Blaydes joins the show to chat about his win over Tom Aspinall, the disappointing conclusion to the 15-second bout, the UFC heavyweight title picture, and more.

3:25 p.m.: Dan Hardy returns to discuss his takeaways from UFC London and more.

3:50 p.m.: Khamzat Chimaev returns to preview his UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz.

