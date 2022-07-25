On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC London

Paddy Pimblett improved to 3-0 inside the octagon with a second-round submission win over Jordan Leavitt this past Saturday, but how big of a jump up should he get following the best performance of his career?

On a brand new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts on what could be next for “The Baddy” from a matchmaking perspective after his victory at UFC London sent the O2 Arena crowd into a frenzy. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Curtis Blaydes following the unfortunate ending to his win over Tom Aspinall in the heavyweight main event, Jack Hermansson after outclassing Chris Curtis in the middleweight co-main event, as well as Nikita Krylov, Molly McCann, Volkan Oezdemir, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.