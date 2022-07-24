Tom Aspinall shares beer with Curtis Blaydes after UFC London, thanks medics after ‘freak injury’

Tom Aspinall’s immediate future remains unknown after his brutal fighting-ending injury at UFC London. But he is taking the setback in stride and vows to “come back stronger” after his injury TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes.

Aspinall released a pair of statements after Saturday’s event thanking the UFC, doctors and fans for their support as well as Blaydes for dropping by to share a pint after his knee injury.

“A beer makes everything feel better,” Aspinall wrote. “What a guy, big Curtis and his team popped up to say hello. Freak accidents happen unfortunately, tonight wasn’t my night. Love u all.”

Aspinall’s injury brought an end to the UFC London main event just 15 seconds into the fight after an initial exchange of strikes. The British heavyweight dropped to the mat clutching his knee after returning a Blaydes punch with a leg kick. He writhed in pain for several seconds as referee Herb Dean saved him and medical officials rushed to his aid. He was put in a leg brace and taken out of the octagon.

Still unknown is the exact type of injury Aspinall is facing. The 29-year-old heavyweight did not reveal any new details about the status of his knee and his timeline for recovery. Instead, he accepted that “last night wasn’t my night” after the “freak injury” and added his training for the bout was “brilliant.”

Below is Aspinall’s full statement:

Last night wasn’t my night, my training camp in the build up to the fight has been brilliant. Sometimes these things happen; now is the time to recover, rebuild and come back stronger! Wanted to say a huge thank you to the UFC, the doctors and paramedics that looked after me. But, also to the fans! For all the messages you’ve sent and support you’ve given me, in the build up to the fight and after the freak injury. You’re all amazing! Want to thank Curtis for being a true gentleman, it didn’t work out how we both wanted, but to come and see me after for a beer makes you a legend in my eyes. Finally, my team and my family. We all know this is elite sport, we live to fight another day! Big love Tom

Aspinall’s injury TKO marked his first UFC setback after five straight octagon wins – all stoppages – that earned him the No. 7 spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Blaydes, the No. 5 heavyweight, aims to move on after UFC London. He told reporters he is “not risking my ranking” by taking an immediate rematch with Aspinall. After Saturday, he extends his current winning streak to three.