UFC London post-fight show: Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann continue to shine — how high can they climb?

The sequel at UFC London may not have lived up to March’s original return to the U.K., but the Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann show still came out shining.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and José Youngs break down the top storylines coming out of an up-and-down UFC London card, which saw Tom Aspinall lose to Curtis Blaydes in just 15 seconds after suffering an untimely knee injury, Pimblett and McMann score monster finishes over Jordan Leavitt and Hannah Goldy, Jack Hermansson halt the ascent of Chris Curtis, and much more.

What’s next for the heavyweight division? What’s the ceiling on Pimblett and McMann’s star power? And who else stood out from Saturday’s 14-fight card?

Catch the UFC London post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your podcasts.