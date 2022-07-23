Drake promises Rolex watches to Molly McCann, Paddy Pimblett after winning $2 million wager

Drake is the newest member of the Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann fan club.

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC London event, the promotion shared a screenshot of the music superstar’s massive wager that required both Pimblett and McCann to win their respective bouts against Jordan Leavitt and Hannah Goldy.

Drake put over $2 million on a parlay that ended up winning him just over $3.7 million after Pimblett and McCann both scored finishes on the evening’s main card.

Shortly after Pimblett’s win, McCann took to Instagram to send a message to Drake, asking if he could purchase a Rolex watch for her, and Drake responded in kind.

“Rollies for Meatball and the Baddy,” Drake wrote. He tagged crypto betting platform Stake, who then re-posted the story with the caption, “Secured the W & the rollie.”

While it’s unlikely that anything is set in stone just yet, McCann was thrilled to talk about the interaction and potential Rolex acquisition on the ESPN+ post-fight show.

Drake is buying Paddy and Molly Rolex watches. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/IPreTg7nNU — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 23, 2022

The proud Liverpudlians also celebrated the deal at the evening’s post-fight press conference.

“Molly over here sends him a video right after and asked for watches and he said he’s going to give us both a Rolex,” Pimblett said. “So we’re swimming in it.”

Even if the luxury watches never come, Pimblett and McCann were unquestionably the biggest winners of UFC London. Pimblett improved to 3-0 in the UFC with a second-round submission win, while McCann needed less than a round to put away Hannah Goldy and win her third straight fight. Both were awarded with a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.