UFC London post-fight bonuses: Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann each earn third straight bump

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann were the star attractions at UFC London, and they were both took home bonuses for their impressive performances.

The friends and teammates each took home $50,000 checks for “Performance of the Night,” according to fight-night bonuses announced by the promotion after Saturday’s event at The O2.

McCann lit up the crowd with a first-round knockout of Hannah Goldy that was set up by a spinning back elbow, her second such finish using the flashy weapon. Pimblett, meanwhile, bounced back from a tough first round to submit Jordan Leavitt by rear-naked choke. It was his third straight UFC win.

Afterward, McCann and Pimblett celebrated outside the octagon. McCann even carried Pimblett on her back after his emotional post-fight plea in support of mental health. The teammates have been on fire as of late, each winning three post-fight bonuses in as many fights.

In other bonuses handed out, main card combatant Nikita Krylov picked up his first bonus with a first-round stoppage of three-time title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. And prelim combatant Jonathan Pearce also picked up his first bonus for a second-round TKO of Makwan Amirkhani; he has now won four straight fights.