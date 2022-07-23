UFC London results: Tom Aspinall injures knee vs. Curtis Blaydes, second straight injury TKO in headliner

For the second straight week, an injury ended a UFC main event as Tom Aspinall injured his knee against Curtis Blaydes in UFC London’s headliner.

The heavyweights had just started exchanging strikes when Blaydes countered an Aspinall leg kick with a strong punch, and Aspinall dropped to the canvas, clutching his knee.

It was not only a severe setback for Aspinall, who hoped to pick up his sixth straight win and advance in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, but another disappointing ending for the UFC’s audience, which this past week saw Brian Ortega stopped by a dislocated shoulder against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Long Island.

The official time of stoppage was 0:15 of the first round for Blaydes, who won via TKO in the main event of the Saturday event at The O2 in London.

The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/Ek5GsUIZEr — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022

“I wish the injury hadn’t have happened,” Blaydes said.

Aspinall was put in a leg brace and taken out of the octagon by cageside medical officials as Blaydes gave his post-fight interview. The American could hardly muster any enthusiasm despite winning his third straight in the octagon.