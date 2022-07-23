 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Pay Paddy his millions’: Fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

By Jose Youngs
UFC Fight Night: Pimblett v Leavitt Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Another day, another massive performance for Paddy Pimblett in front of a sold-out crowd in London

Entering his fight against Jordan Leavitt, fight fans were salivating at the thought of Pimblett finally facing a man who could push him to the edge inside the Octagon. In the opening frame, Leavitt more than delivered as he ground Pimblett in the fence before slamming him to the canvas. After a few scrambled between the two, Pimblett ended the round on top, much to the delight of the crowd.

With the confidence souring, PIbmlett opened the second round by clinching up and dropping Leavitt with a knee against the fence. After tripping Leavitt’s arm against his ribs, Pimblett finally forced Leavitt to tap with a deep rear-naked choke.

Paddy Pimblett submits Jordan Leavitt

