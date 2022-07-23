‘Pay Paddy his millions’: Fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Another day, another massive performance for Paddy Pimblett in front of a sold-out crowd in London

Entering his fight against Jordan Leavitt, fight fans were salivating at the thought of Pimblett finally facing a man who could push him to the edge inside the Octagon. In the opening frame, Leavitt more than delivered as he ground Pimblett in the fence before slamming him to the canvas. After a few scrambled between the two, Pimblett ended the round on top, much to the delight of the crowd.

With the confidence souring, PIbmlett opened the second round by clinching up and dropping Leavitt with a knee against the fence. After tripping Leavitt’s arm against his ribs, Pimblett finally forced Leavitt to tap with a deep rear-naked choke.

Paddy Pimblett submits Jordan Leavitt

Pay Paddy his Millions now — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2022

I swear paddy has put on 30lbs since post fight lol congrats Paddy #UFCLondon — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 23, 2022

That arm trap from the back take was nasty! Creative threat from a defensive position on the cage, and big knee to the head. Jordan fought tough and made it interesting. Fun fight and well earned win. Nothing for Jordan to hang his head about. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

The man kiss his ass youll goof’s pic.twitter.com/k85ytXHYCv — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 23, 2022

Paddy dropped it like it’s hot then twerked on Jordan … damn ‍♂️ #UFCLondon — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022

Holly shit paddy the baddyyyyyy — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022

Dang, submits the subber. Kids talented, hard to deny him at this point. #WinnerViaTeaBag #UFCLondon — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022

Hopefully my guy Matt frevola @SteamRollaa gets the paddy next!! #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 23, 2022

Damn twerk man — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 23, 2022

Good sub congrats to Paddy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022

That finish gave me MW2 vibes #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 23, 2022