Watch Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC London, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC London took place July 23 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Liverpool star Paddy Pimblett (19-3) took on lightweight up-and-comer Jordan Leavitt (10-2) in a featured bout on the night’s main card, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

You think the crowd is excited for this one? [ #UFCLondon | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1LsUWfSIad

Round 1: Both men come out orthodox and it’s Paddy who takes the center out of the gate. He gets Jordan to the fence and swings big but Jordan ducks under onto the legs. Paddy stuffs but Jordan has the clinch. He gets a brief takedown but Paddy is up immediately. Jordan still holding the clinch though and he’s got Paddy against the fence.

Paddy grabs a guillotine but Jordan gets a body lift and dumps him. Paddy holding on but Jordan seems fine. Paddy adjust and now he’s got full guard! But Leavitt breaks the grip and pops up so he’s on top. Pimblett immediately gets up though and we’re back to a clinch against the fence.

Paddy jumps on a guillotine but it’s not even close and Leavitt grabs the back but Pimblett stands up. Back body lock against the fence and then a mat return. A couple of knees here from Leavitt too. Pimblett turns into him but he can’t get away from this clinch. Both men working hard in this one though.

Paddy goes for a switch but it fails. He stays with it and we’re in scramble position. Fighting it out. No joy either way and we’re back to a fence clinch. Pimblett is finally able to break free but Leavitt charges him down. Teep from Leavitt. Pimblett goes for a head kick, Leavitt shoots, scramble ends up with Pimblett on top. He takes the back but there is short time. Pimblett lands a few shots but nothing huge.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Pimblett.

Round 2: If you wanted to score that round for Leavitt, you could but Pimblett landed more I think.

Round 2 starts with Leavitt backing Pimblett up. Leavitt keeping the range with a lot of teeps. Pimblett kicking back. Not much happening until Leavitt shoots a single and forces Leavitt to the fence. Pimblett stuffing it well but we’re back to this same spot. If the judges are scoring control, that’s not optimal for Pimblett.

Pimblett goes for a hip toss but no joy. Leavitt smothering against the fence. Pimblett trying to lock up like an inverted D’Arce? Not sure but in the end he gets the back from it. Pimblett traps an arm under a body triangle and Leavitt is in a seriously bad spot. He only has one arm to defend his neck and Pimblett is underneath! There’s the tap! Great showing from Paddy The Baddy!

Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:46 of Round 2.