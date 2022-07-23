‘He needs to walk away’: Fighters react to Alexander Gustafsson’s 67-second KO loss to Nikita Krylov

Nikita Krylov and Alexander Gustafsson were both in desperate need of a victory heading into UFC London.

WIth Krylov dropping back-to-back losses to Paul Craig and Magomed Ankalaev, the Russian carried the burden of a potential third straight loss to the best of the light heavyweight division. But facing even more pressure, Gustafsson brought a three-fight losing streak dating back to 2018.

But in the end, it was Krylov who smashed his way back into the win column by dropping his Swedish counterpoint before finishing him with a flurry of punches just 67 seconds into the fight.

Here’s what fighters had to say following his first-round KO win.

Nikita Krylov knocks out Alexander Gustafsson

Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022

That was not I expected! Gutted for AG! Great win for Krylov #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

Daaaaaammn ok!!! Quick work on a legend #UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

On one leg!? Wild #UFCLondon — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 23, 2022