 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘He needs to walk away’: Fighters react to Alexander Gustafsson’s 67-second KO loss to Nikita Krylov

By Jose Youngs
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Krylov v Gustafsson Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Nikita Krylov and Alexander Gustafsson were both in desperate need of a victory heading into UFC London.

WIth Krylov dropping back-to-back losses to Paul Craig and Magomed Ankalaev, the Russian carried the burden of a potential third straight loss to the best of the light heavyweight division. But facing even more pressure, Gustafsson brought a three-fight losing streak dating back to 2018.

But in the end, it was Krylov who smashed his way back into the win column by dropping his Swedish counterpoint before finishing him with a flurry of punches just 67 seconds into the fight.

Here’s what fighters had to say following his first-round KO win.

Nikita Krylov knocks out Alexander Gustafsson

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting