UFC London results: Nikita Krylov mauls Alexander Gustafsson, hands HOFer fourth straight loss

Alexander Gustafsson was out of his UFC London fight with Nikita Krylov before he ever got in.

An overhand right clipped the three-time title challenger, leaving him on wobbly legs before Krylov clipped him with a left hand that finished the job 67 seconds into the opening frame of the UFC London main card bout.

Check out the finish.

Gustafsson showed veteran’s savvy by recovering to his feet and pressing Krylov to the fence. The moment he let up, however, Krylov continued to apply the pressure, chasing him across the octagon with more strikes.

A head kick was partially absorbed by the retreating Gustafsson, but the left hook got through as he clutched one of Krylov’s legs.

The setback marked the fourth straight loss for Gustafsson, who appeared unable to absorb the damage he sustained in his long and decorated career. The UFC Hall of Famer, who in 2013 earned his spot in the history books with a “Fight of the Year” against Jon Jones, now faces an uncertain future after a quick submission loss to ex-champ Fabricio Werdum announced his return from retirement in 2020.