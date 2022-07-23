 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘She did it again!’: Fighters react to Molly McCann’s latest spinning back elbow knockout at UFC London

By Jose Youngs
/ new
UFC Fight Night: McCann v Goldy Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

For the second straight fight, Molly McCann left the 02 Arena with her hand raised and the London crowd chanting her name.

Entering her contest, the Liverpool native was looking to improve on her violent spinning back-elbow knockout over Luana Carolina in March. Standing opposite her this time was imposing Hannah Goldy, who was looking to pick up her second straight win inside the octagon.

After a short feeling-out process, Goldy looks to push the action and take McCann down to the canvas. McCann defended the attack and refused to allow her opponent to implement her gameplay. After pushing Goldy away, McCann battered her with a spinning back elbow before ending the fight with a barrage of strikes against the fence.

Here’s what fighters had to say following her first-round TKO win.

Molly McCann stops Hannah Goldy

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting