‘She did it again!’: Fighters react to Molly McCann’s latest spinning back elbow knockout at UFC London

For the second straight fight, Molly McCann left the 02 Arena with her hand raised and the London crowd chanting her name.

Entering her contest, the Liverpool native was looking to improve on her violent spinning back-elbow knockout over Luana Carolina in March. Standing opposite her this time was imposing Hannah Goldy, who was looking to pick up her second straight win inside the octagon.

After a short feeling-out process, Goldy looks to push the action and take McCann down to the canvas. McCann defended the attack and refused to allow her opponent to implement her gameplay. After pushing Goldy away, McCann battered her with a spinning back elbow before ending the fight with a barrage of strikes against the fence.

Here’s what fighters had to say following her first-round TKO win.

Molly McCann stops Hannah Goldy

Super impressive win McCann! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

She did it again! #UFCLondon — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022

@MeatballMolly comes to drop bombs!!! Landed almost every shot she threw lol!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Fuck yes molly — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022

Molly found the opening and stormed #UFCLondon — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022

Great spinning back fist!!! #UFCLondon — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 23, 2022

Meatball is a problem for her division, she’s the real deal — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022

Ok i know i went all American picks but credit to Molly she’s got some heavy hands! #Respect #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 23, 2022

The spinning elbow does it again for @MeatballMolly!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Molly is vicious man #UFCLondon — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 23, 2022

Molly looking extremely focused here in the octagon entrance. #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 23, 2022