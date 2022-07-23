UFC London results: Molly McCann lands another spinning back elbow, stops Hannah Goldy in first

Molly McCann had a pretty tough act to follow from her previous performance, but she pulled it off with another knockout – courtesy of another spinning elbow – in the UFC’s return to London at The O2.

McCann starched Hannah Goldy at the 3:52 mark of the first round with a flurry of punches set up by that elbow, which put her on “Knockout of the Year” lists when she stopped Luana Carolina in March. McCann then did a victory lap outside the octagon, jumping into the waiting arms of her sponsor, Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy.

“Have you ever seen lightning strike twice? Well, now you have, lads!” McCann said afterward of her work. She then led the crowd in a political chant not fit for TV.

It was consecutive win No. 3 for McCann, a centerpiece of the current U.K. MMA with breakout star Paddy Pimblett. Goldy tried to avoid her fate by clinching up and grabbing a single-leg takedown. Good balance kept McCann upright, and she repeatedly put Goldy on the end of her punches. The closest Goldy got to a takedown was a grab of the ankle as McCann pulled away. It wasn’t long before the Brit was back with the fight-ending combination, which dropped Goldy cold as ref Herb Dean stepped in.

Goldy goes back to the drawing board after a submission win over Emily Whitmire that marked her first octagon victory in four tries.