UFC London in Tweets: Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s unlucky knee injury against Curtis Blaydes

Going into UFC London, fight fans were expecting fireworks bein the heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.
With both hulking figures looking to cement themselves in the title scene, the hype was palpable as they made their way to the octagon.
But in the end, fans were robbed of what they were hoping for after Aspinall collapsed to the canvas with a knee injury less than 30 seconds into the fight.
Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the 02 Arena.
Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall
Great show at #UFCLondon tonight, the prelims were a bit slow but then electrified as we got onto the main card especially from the scousers.— D (@darrentill2) July 23, 2022
Gutted for my main man Tom but this shit happens especially when ur fighting the highest of level fighters… trust me I know… x
Unfortunate ending to #UFCLondon , hope Aspinal recovers well.— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 23, 2022
Put some DAMN respect on CURTIS name.
Two main events in a row like this?! WTF?? #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
Is there a main event curse going on right now? #UFCLondon— Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) July 23, 2022
Again…2nd weekend in a row. Feeling bad for both fighters #UFCLondon— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022
That’s unfortunate best wishes for Tom smh!!!#UFCLondon— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022
Fuuuuck that sucks. #UFCLondon— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022
Oh wtf #UFCLondon— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 23, 2022
Anti climax . Hope he’s good man— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) July 23, 2022
Jack Hermansson defeats Chris Curtis
What a fucking waste of everyone's time. Sorry London I tried. Should have preped for a track meet instead.— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 23, 2022
Jack fighting super smart tonight. Curtis needs to cut the cage off a little more so that he can add some volume. He needs a finish! Go for it! #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
How da fck a jiu jitsu guy become a kickboxer off one fight !?— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 23, 2022
Chris needs to cut him off. Jack is doing a good job of fighting long, using his kicks and moving a lot laterally after the exchanges. #UFCLondon— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 23, 2022
Paddy Pimblett submits Jordan Leavitt
Pay Paddy his Millions now— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2022
That arm trap from the back take was nasty! Creative threat from a defensive position on the cage, and big knee to the head. Jordan fought tough and made it interesting. Fun fight and well earned win. Nothing for Jordan to hang his head about. #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
The man kiss his ass youll goof’s pic.twitter.com/k85ytXHYCv— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 23, 2022
Paddy dropped it like it’s hot then twerked on Jordan … damn ♂️ #UFCLondon— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022
Holly shit paddy the baddyyyyyy— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022
Dang, submits the subber. Kids talented, hard to deny him at this point. #WinnerViaTeaBag #UFCLondon— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022
Hopefully my guy Matt frevola @SteamRollaa gets the paddy next!! #UFCLondon— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 23, 2022
Damn twerk man— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 23, 2022
Good sub congrats to Paddy— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022
Great performance by the Paddy the Fatty #UFCLondon Pick any date and I’m ready #weak #chin #weak #wrestling @AliAbdelaziz00— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022
Great performance @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) July 23, 2022
Great fight. Hats off to Paddy. #UFCLondon— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022
That finish gave me MW2 vibes #UFCLondon— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 23, 2022
Paddy does it again #UFCLondon— Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) July 23, 2022
Nikita Krylov knocks out Alexander Gustafsson
I’m ok. Disappointed. Congratulations to Nikita and thank u all for support ❤️— Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 23, 2022
Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title.— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022
That was not I expected! Gutted for AG! Great win for Krylov #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
Wow @NikitaKrylovUFC #UFCLondon— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 23, 2022
Daaaaaammn ok!!! Quick work on a legend #UFCLondon— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022
#UFCLondon https://t.co/0zmGx42ll9— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022
Yeesh! #UFCLondon— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 23, 2022
On one leg!? Wild #UFCLondon— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 23, 2022
Krylov made a statement. That fight was bonus material. #UFCLondon— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022
Molly McCann stops Hannah Goldy
Super impressive win McCann! #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022
She did it again! #UFCLondon— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022
@MeatballMolly comes to drop bombs!!! Landed almost every shot she threw lol!!!#UFCLondon— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022
Fuck yes molly— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022
Molly found the opening and stormed #UFCLondon— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022
Meatballmania #UFCLondon— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 23, 2022
Great spinning back fist!!! #UFCLondon— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 23, 2022
SPINNING BACK ELBOW… AGAIN!! #UFCLondon— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) July 23, 2022
Nailed it with the elbow @MeatballMolly #UFCLondon— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022
Meatball is a problem for her division, she’s the real deal— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022
What a fight!! Meatball season!!! #UFCLondon— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022
Ok i know i went all American picks but credit to Molly she’s got some heavy hands! #Respect #UFCLondon— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 23, 2022
The spinning elbow does it again for @MeatballMolly!!!#UFCLondon— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022
Holy shit! @MeatballMolly with the stoppage! #UFCLondon— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 23, 2022
Molly is vicious man #UFCLondon— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 23, 2022
Molly looking extremely focused here in the octagon entrance. #UFCLondon— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 23, 2022
Wow! Molly always puts on a show #UFCLondon— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 23, 2022
Volkan Oezdemir defeats Paul Craig
Yeah Bear Jew is my guy but my arrogance cost me and I see that now!!!#liveandlearn— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022
What is Paul Craig doing ? He needs to take some chances on his feet. He is losing this fight by continuing to pull guard. Volkan up 2-0 and he is still doing it— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022
Werdum/Overeem vibes this fight #UFCLondon— Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) July 23, 2022
Craig on his back more than Teen Mom #UFCLondon— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022
Loading comments...