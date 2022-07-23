UFC London in Tweets: Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s unlucky knee injury against Curtis Blaydes

Going into UFC London, fight fans were expecting fireworks bein the heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

With both hulking figures looking to cement themselves in the title scene, the hype was palpable as they made their way to the octagon.

But in the end, fans were robbed of what they were hoping for after Aspinall collapsed to the canvas with a knee injury less than 30 seconds into the fight.

Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the 02 Arena.

Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall

Great show at #UFCLondon tonight, the prelims were a bit slow but then electrified as we got onto the main card especially from the scousers.

Gutted for my main man Tom but this shit happens especially when ur fighting the highest of level fighters… trust me I know… x — D (@darrentill2) July 23, 2022

Unfortunate ending to #UFCLondon , hope Aspinal recovers well.

Put some DAMN respect on CURTIS name. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 23, 2022

Two main events in a row like this?! WTF?? #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

Is there a main event curse going on right now? #UFCLondon — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) July 23, 2022

Again…2nd weekend in a row. Feeling bad for both fighters #UFCLondon — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022

That’s unfortunate best wishes for Tom smh!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Anti climax . Hope he’s good man — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) July 23, 2022

What a fucking waste of everyone's time. Sorry London I tried. Should have preped for a track meet instead. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 23, 2022

Jack fighting super smart tonight. Curtis needs to cut the cage off a little more so that he can add some volume. He needs a finish! Go for it! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

How da fck a jiu jitsu guy become a kickboxer off one fight !? — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 23, 2022

Chris needs to cut him off. Jack is doing a good job of fighting long, using his kicks and moving a lot laterally after the exchanges. #UFCLondon — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 23, 2022

Pay Paddy his Millions now — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2022

That arm trap from the back take was nasty! Creative threat from a defensive position on the cage, and big knee to the head. Jordan fought tough and made it interesting. Fun fight and well earned win. Nothing for Jordan to hang his head about. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

The man kiss his ass youll goof’s pic.twitter.com/k85ytXHYCv — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 23, 2022

Paddy dropped it like it’s hot then twerked on Jordan … damn ‍♂️ #UFCLondon — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022

Holly shit paddy the baddyyyyyy — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022

Dang, submits the subber. Kids talented, hard to deny him at this point. #WinnerViaTeaBag #UFCLondon — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022

Hopefully my guy Matt frevola @SteamRollaa gets the paddy next!! #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 23, 2022

Damn twerk man — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) July 23, 2022

Good sub congrats to Paddy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022

That finish gave me MW2 vibes #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 23, 2022

Paddy does it again #UFCLondon — Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) July 23, 2022

I’m ok. Disappointed. Congratulations to Nikita and thank u all for support ❤️ — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 23, 2022

Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022

That was not I expected! Gutted for AG! Great win for Krylov #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

Daaaaaammn ok!!! Quick work on a legend #UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

On one leg!? Wild #UFCLondon — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 23, 2022

Krylov made a statement. That fight was bonus material. #UFCLondon — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022

Super impressive win McCann! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

She did it again! #UFCLondon — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022

@MeatballMolly comes to drop bombs!!! Landed almost every shot she threw lol!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Fuck yes molly — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022

Molly found the opening and stormed #UFCLondon — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022

Great spinning back fist!!! #UFCLondon — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 23, 2022

Meatball is a problem for her division, she’s the real deal — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022

Ok i know i went all American picks but credit to Molly she’s got some heavy hands! #Respect #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 23, 2022

The spinning elbow does it again for @MeatballMolly!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Molly is vicious man #UFCLondon — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 23, 2022

Molly looking extremely focused here in the octagon entrance. #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 23, 2022

Wow! Molly always puts on a show #UFCLondon — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 23, 2022

Yeah Bear Jew is my guy but my arrogance cost me and I see that now!!!#liveandlearn — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

What is Paul Craig doing ? He needs to take some chances on his feet. He is losing this fight by continuing to pull guard. Volkan up 2-0 and he is still doing it — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 23, 2022

Werdum/Overeem vibes this fight #UFCLondon — Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) July 23, 2022