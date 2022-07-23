 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC London in Tweets: Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s unlucky knee injury against Curtis Blaydes

By Jose Youngs
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Going into UFC London, fight fans were expecting fireworks bein the heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

With both hulking figures looking to cement themselves in the title scene, the hype was palpable as they made their way to the octagon.

But in the end, fans were robbed of what they were hoping for after Aspinall collapsed to the canvas with a knee injury less than 30 seconds into the fight.

Below is how their fellow fighters reacted to the entire night of action inside the 02 Arena.

Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall

Jack Hermansson defeats Chris Curtis

Paddy Pimblett submits Jordan Leavitt

Nikita Krylov knocks out Alexander Gustafsson

Molly McCann stops Hannah Goldy

Volkan Oezdemir defeats Paul Craig

