UFC London live blog: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

This is the live blog for the UFC London featured lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt, taking place Saturday at the O2 Arena.

Arguably the biggest British star in MMA already, Pimblett made his UFC debut last September and has lived up to the hype thus far. Securing first-round finishes and Performance of the Night bonuses in both of his UFC bouts, “The Baddy” has delivered thrills a minute both inside and outside the cage. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion now looks to follow up on his electric performance from the previous UFC London card this year, and move to 3-0 inside the octagon.

Leavitt may not have the star power of Pimblett, but that doesn’t bother him one bit. The Syndicate MMA product has made no secret of wanting to derail the Pimblett hype train and then “twerk” in front of the London crowd, and “The Monkey King” will finally have his chance. Given the heated build-up this fight has generated, fans could be in for a wild one tonight.

Check out the UFC London live blog below.