UFC London live blog: Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

This is the live blog for the UFC London middleweight co-main event between Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis, taking place Saturday on at the O2 Arena.

One of the best grapplers in the middleweight division, Hermansson has struggled to build momentum lately, alternating wins and losses over his previous six bouts. Those losses have come against some of the top names in the division though, and at 34 years old, “The Joker” still has time to make a title run. But a win over Curtis tonight is paramount to keeping that dream alive.

One of the breakout fighters of the year last year, Curtis put together a run in 2021 that is hard to believe. “Action Man” fought six times — two in the UFC — winning all of them and securing five finishes. Curtis followed that up with a unanimous decision win over BJJ world champion Rodolfo Vieira in June, and when Darren Till was forced from his scheduled bout with Hermansson, Curtis stepped in on short notice to take his shot at the top of the middleweight division.

