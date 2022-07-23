UFC London live blog: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

This is the live blog for the UFC London heavyweight main event bout between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, taking place Saturday at the O2 Arena.

A one-time super-prospect at heavyweight, Blaydes is a stalwart of the division’s top five. With wins over Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Junior dos Santos just to name a few, “Razor” has been courting a title shot for years, only to come up just short. While a win over Aspinall likely won’t get him over the hump in that regard, a strong performance could put the 31-year-old in a title eliminator match next.

Aspinall is the brightest prospect in the heavyweight division at the moment. At 29 years old, the English fighter has amassed a sterling 5-0 record inside the UFC in just two years, with all of those wins coming by stoppage. A win tonight will not only be the biggest of Aspinall’s career, it will announce the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt as a legitimate threat to the heavyweight title.

Check out the UFC London live blog below.