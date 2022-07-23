UFC London Results: Blaydes vs. Aspinall

MMA Fighting has UFC London results for the Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight card, live blogs for the top three fights, and UFC London Twitter updates.
In the main event, veteran contender Curtis Blaydes will square off against Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight contest. Blaydes has won six of his past seven fights, while Aspinall is unbeaten in his five-fight UFC career.
Also on the card, Liverpool sensation Paddy Pimblett will try to push his UFC record to 3-0 when he faces Jordan Leavitt in a featured lightweight bout.
Check out the UFC London results below. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall
Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson
Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm
Loading comments...