Bellator 283 video: Dalton Rosta sets up third-round knockout of Romero Cotton with superman punch

The apparent grudge match between Dalton Rosta and Romero Cotton was settled by Rosta’s fists in the third round of their Bellator 283 prelim.

Rosta repeatedly stung Cotton in striking exchanges before a superman punch in the third wobbled Cotton. Rosta then snuck in a left hook that put out Cotton 38 seconds into the final frame at Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel.

Check out the finish below courtesy of Bellator MMA.

The Superman Punch spelled the beginning of the end! @DaltonRosta remains undefeated, scoring his 7️⃣th pro win at #Bellator283.



— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022

Rosta, a product of American Top Team, extended his unbeaten streak to 7-0. He also found time to deliver a special message to retired MMA vet turned Bellator commentator Josh Thomson, whom he called out for being “wrong” in every prediction made about him, in his post-fight interview with Bellator commentator (and Thomson podcast partner) “Big” John McCarthy. Another special message was for Cotton, who beforehand said he was knocked out in practice and tussled with him at the ceremonial weigh-ins for Friday’s event in Tacoma, Wash.

Cotton, the No. 7-ranked fighter in Bellator’s middleweight rankings, suffered the first loss of his pro career in seven fights while No. 8 Rosta picked up his seventh win under the Bellator banner.