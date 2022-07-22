UFC London preview show: Will the sequel live up to the original for Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett?

Four months after one of the wildest, most entertaining events of the year, the UFC is back in London for another showcase of U.K. MMA. But will the sequel live up the original for Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, and the rest of England’s finest?

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew break down the top storylines and make their picks heading into a loaded UFC London card. Will Curtis Blaydes be too much, too soon for Aspinall? Is Jordan Leavitt really going to twerk all over Pimblett? Is the unlikely rise of Chris Curtis destined to continue against Jack Hermansson? And what are the chances there will be anarchy in the O2 Arena by the time Saturday night is done?

Catch the UFC London preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your podcasts.