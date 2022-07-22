Bellator 283 Results: Lima vs. Jackson

MMA Fighting has Bellator 283 results for the Lima vs. Jackson fight card Friday night from the Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Wash.
Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will square off against contender Jason Jackson. Lima has lost his past three fights while Jackson is on a five-fight winning streak.
Check out Bellator 283 results below.
Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)
Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson
Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez
Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm
Preliminary card (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)
Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta
Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto
Kevin Boehm vs. Akhmed Magomedov
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King
Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez
Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro
