Bellator 283 Results: Lima vs. Jackson

MMA Fighting has Bellator 283 results for the Lima vs. Jackson fight card Friday night from the Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel in Tacoma, Wash.

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will square off against contender Jason Jackson. Lima has lost his past three fights while Jackson is on a five-fight winning streak.

Check out Bellator 283 results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Preliminary card (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

Kevin Boehm vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates

Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro