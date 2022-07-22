UFC London staredowns: Paddy Pimblett snubs Jordan Leavitt handshake; Paul Craig, Mohammed Mokaev get in opponents’ faces

GOT HIM @theufcbaddy vs @jojo_monkeyking TOMORROW at #UFCLondon ! : 3pmET main card, only on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/1qoCR9Xqws

Paddy Pimblett isn’t done messing around.

After nearly baring it all at the official weigh-ins Friday morning, Pimblett had one more trick up his sleeve ahead of his fight with Jordan Leavitt, which takes place at UFC London on Saturday at O2 Arena. The two were all smiles after stepping on stage at the ceremonial weigh-ins, but Pimblett left Leavitt hanging when it looked like they might shake hands.

Watch Pimblett’s handshake gag above.

Pimblett wasn’t the only fan favorite to put on a show during face-offs. Blue-chip flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev gave opponent Charles Johnson a tap on the shoulder that was not appreciated, which led to a brief, but harmless scuffle:

HEATED!



It took @MuhammadMokaev just 60 seconds in March, he'll be looking for an encore vs. @InnerGMMA at #UFCLondon! pic.twitter.com/IoK4t81tDL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 22, 2022

And Scotland’s Paul Craig was arguably the most intense fighter at the ceremony as he marched right towards opponent Volkan Oezdemir and got in the one-time light heavyweight title challenger’s face.

Heavyweight headliners Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes had a cordial faceoff and both sounded like they were focused on entertaining the fans as opposed to any personal drama.

“These fans can expect an exciting heavyweight matchup between me and Curtis,” Aspinall said. “This guy’s a beast, I’m a beast, it’s going to be a good fight. Everyone better be ready for it.”

“I’m feeling good,” Blaydes followed. “Happy to be here. Happy to be in another main event and happy to put on a show tomorrow night.”