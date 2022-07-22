ONE Championship 159 video, results: Reinier de Ridder puts Vitaly Bigdash out cold with inverted triangle choke

16-0! Reinier de Ridder puts Vitaly Bigdash to SLEEP with an inverted triangle to retain his ONE Middleweight World Title! #ONE159 | https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/YDbzk92pGM

Reinier de Ridder remains perfect inside the ONE Championship cage, and he did so with one of the year’s best submissions.

On Friday, de Ridder defended his light heavyweight title with a first-round submission of Vitaly Bigdash at ONE Championship 159 in Singapore. “The Dutch Knight” survived an early guillotine scare to then take control of the bout on the floor, latching on an inverted triangle choke during a change of position that ended up putting Bigdash to sleep at the 3:29 mark of Round 1.

De Ridder — the No. 13-ranked middleweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — is a perfect 16-0 in his MMA career, with 10 of those wins coming by submission. He is the ONE Championship middleweight champion as well, and has previously shown an interest in challenging for the heavyweight title at some point.

Check out de Ridder’s title-defending submission above.

As is customary for ONE Championship, Friday’s event featured a mixed bag of combat sports, with muay Thai and kickboxing bouts taking place alongside its MMA fare.

ONE Championship atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd added another belt to her collection in the co-main event, winning the interim atomweight muay Thai title with a unanimous decision win over Lara Fernandez, but it was the other MMA fights that delivered the best highlights.

In the main card opener, Danial Williams delivered a devastating knockout punch to Zeland Zhaxi, that nearly face-planted the Chinese fighter.

In a preliminary lightweight bout, former ONE featherweight champion Marat Gafurov dominated Ariel Sexton en route to a third-round TKO stoppage. Gafurov controlled the grappling in this fight, outworking Sexton before finally getting the finish with strikes from back mount.

And in the first fight of the evening, Brazilian prospect Vladimir da Silva successfully rebounded after losing his ONE debut earlier this year, submitting Tae Jin Ho with a guillotine choke in the second round. Da Silva was the more powerful fighter on the feet, chopping Jin’s lead leg out from under him and causing him to shoot in which ultimately led to the fight-ending guillotine.

Valmir Da Silva starts the show with a guillotine submission over Jin Tae Ho!#ONE159 | https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd | https://t.co/gVOqQpUyxb pic.twitter.com/VqEgc3r4QX — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 22, 2022

Also on the prelims, Sinsamut Klinmee delivered one of the best highlights of the night when he knocked Liam Nolan out of the air with a brutal left hook, collapsing the muay Thai fighter in a heap on the mat.

You can rewatch the entire ONE Championship 159 event on Youtube.

Check out full results below:

Reinier de Ridder def. Vitaly Bigdash via Technical Submission (inverted triangle choke) at 3:29 of Round 1

Janet Todd def. Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision (muay Thai)

Muangthai P.K. Saenchai def. Vladimir Kuzmin via split decision (muay Thai)

Zhang Peimian def. Aslanbek Zikreev via unanimous decision (Kickboxing)

Jamal Yusupov def. Jo Nattawut via unanimous decision (muay Thai)

Danial Williams def. Zeland Zhaxi via KO (Punch) at 4:20 of Round 1

Sinsamut Klinmee def. Liam Nolan via KO (Punch) at :05 of Round 2 (muay Thai)

Marat Gafurov def. Ariel Sexton via TKO (Punches) at 4:15 of Round 3

Valmir da Silva def. Jin Tae Ho via Submission (guillotine choke) at 4:55 of Round 2