Heck of a Morning: Will Conor McGregor get winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev in return fight?

With a big vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev set for UFC 280 in October, will Conor McGregor find himself as the next man up when returns to the octagon?

On an all-new “Free-For-All Friday” edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the 155-pound title picture and makes the case that McGregor could find himself in a title fight depending on the result of Oliveira vs. Makhachev. In addition, listener questions include Paddy Pimblett’s ceiling ahead of his UFC London matchup with Jordan Leavitt, how Tom Aspinall stacks up against Francis Ngannou, why Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic hasn’t been made, and much more.

