UFC London video: Paddy Pimblett moons cameras, sends message to fat-shamers after successful weigh-in

Paddy Pimblett showed a different side of himself ahead of his fight at UFC London. Literally.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for the event, which goes down Saturday at O2 Arena in London, Pimblett sent a mischievous message to critics of his dieting habits. “The Baddy” successfully made weight at 156 pounds for his lightweight bout with Jordan Leavitt, then addressed the cameras:

“For everyone that tried to fat shame me and said I’d miss weight or f****** pull out, kiss my ass,” Pimblett said, while punctuating his statement with a slap of his partially exposed rear.

Watch video of Pimblett’s weigh-in antics above.

Pimblett has become one of the UFC’s most popular fighters since debuting with the promotion in September 2021 and recorded back-to-back finishes in his first two trips to the octagon. A former Cage Warriors champion at 145 pounds, Pimblett’s appearance has been the subject of much discussion between fights as fans have questioned his dedication to fitness based on photos and video of the Liverpudlian. Pimblett has never missed weight for a scheduled lightweight bout.

Friday’s gesture may also have been a message to Leavitt as both fighters have promised a unique post-fight celebration should they win. Leavitt has said he will break out his signature twerk — a popular dance moves that involves provocatively shaking one’s butt — while Pimblett countered that he will perform a “tea bag” on Leavitt, a popular and vulgar taunt originated in online video games.