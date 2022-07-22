UFC London weigh-in results: Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall set for pivotal heavyweight headliner

Tom Aspinall is set for the biggest fight of his career.

The British heavyweight and his UFC London main event opponent Curtis Blaydes successfully made weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for the card that goes down Saturday at O2 Arena in London. Aspinall hit the scales first, coming in at 251 pounds, while Blaydes arrived at the start of the second hour of the official window and came in at 260 pounds.

This is the second straight headlining bout in his home country for Aspinall, who has climbed to No. 7 at heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings with five straight finishes to begin his UFC career. Most recently, Aspinall became the first fighter to submit Alexander Volkov in over a decade when the pair headlined the UFC’s visit to London this past March.

Blaydes currently holds the No. 5 spot in the rankings. “Razor” has won two straight fights and six of his past seven to boost his impressive UFC record to 11-3 (1 NC).

All 28 fighters competing on Saturday successfully made weight, including co-main event middleweights Jack Hermansson (186) and Chris Curtis (186), popular Liverpool natives Paddy Pimblett (156) and Molly McCann (125.5), and Alexander Gustafsson (205) in his return to the light heavyweight division where he thrice challenged for UFC gold.

Pimblett punctuated his weigh-in appearance by mooning the cameras and sending a message to “everyone that tried to fat shame me.”

See official UFC London weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (260) vs. Tom Aspinall (251)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Paddy Pimblett (156) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155)

Nikita Krylov (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (205)

Molly McCann (125.5) vs. Hannah Goldy (125)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Mason Jones (155.5) vs. Ludovit Klein (155)

Marc Diakiese (156)vs. Damir Hadzovic (156)

Nathaniel Wood (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (145)

Makwan Amirkhani (145.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Kyle Nelson (155)

Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs. Mandy Bohm (125)

Claudio Silva (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)