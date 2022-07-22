UFC London weigh-in video

At the UFC London weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in London will step on the scale Friday.

In the main event, Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight non-title bout.

The UFC London official weigh-ins start at 4 a.m. ET. Watch the video above and highlights here.

The UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. ET, and the video is below.

Get UFC London weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (260) vs. Tom Aspinall (251)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Paddy Pimblett (156) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155)

Nikita Krylov (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (205)

Molly McCann (125.5) vs. Hannah Goldy (125)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Mason Jones (155.5) vs. Ludovit Klein (155)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Damir Hadzovic (156)

Nathaniel Wood (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (145)

Makwan Amirkhani (145.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Kyle Nelson (155)

Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs. Mandy Bohm (125)

Claudio Silva (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)