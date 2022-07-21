Bellator 283 weigh-in results: Ex-champ Douglas Lima misses weight for headliner against Jason Jackson

Douglas Lima’s tough stretch continues.

The former three-time Bellator welterweight champion missed weight on Thursday at Bellator 283’s official weigh-ins, tipping the scales at 172.8 pounds for his main event bout against Jason Jackson, who came in at 171 pounds. The two contenders needed to weigh in at 171 pounds or less for their non-title contest, meaning Lima was 1.8 pounds over the limit.

Video of Bellator 283’s weigh-ins can be seen above.

Lima has lost three consecutive bouts since winning his third Bellator welterweight title in 2019 with a victory over then-champion Rory MacDonald. Lima fell short in his 2020 bid to become a two-division champion against Gegard Mousasi, then lost back-to-back bouts in 2021 down at welterweight at the hands of Yaroslav Amosov and Michael Page.

Jackson, conversely, has won five consecutive fights in the Bellator cage, defeating the likes of Paul Daley, Benson Henderson, Neiman Gracie, and more.

Bellator 283 takes place Friday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

Complete weigh-in results can be seen below.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Douglas Lima (172.8)* vs. Jason Jackson (171)

Sidney Outlaw (155.4) vs. Tofiq Musayev (155)

Usman Nurmagomedov (155.2) vs. Chris Gonzalez (156)

Lorenz Larkin (170.8) vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov (171)

Davion Franklin (264.2) vs. Marcelo Golm (257.6)

Preliminary card (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)

Romero Cotton (185.6) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.4)

Veta Arteaga (125.8) vs. Vanessa Porto (125.8)

Kevin Boehm (147.6)** vs. Akhmed Magomedov (144.6)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (154.4) vs. Bobby King (155.4)

Roman Faraldo (170.6) vs. Luis Iniguez (170.8)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Mark Coates (137.8)***

Archie Colgan (159.6) vs. Bryan Nuro (159.2)

*Lima missed weight by 1.8 pounds

**Boehm missed weight by 1.6 pounds

***Coates missed weight by 1.8 pounds