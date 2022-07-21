Jon Jones fires back at ‘Tiny’ Curtis Blaydes: ‘Bro you literally sound ridiculous’

There’s an easy way to get Jon Jones to clap back, and that’s by doubting his abilities.

UFC London headliner Curtis Blaydes is the latest to find that out after he predicted the ex-champ would lose to Stipe Miocic in an interview on MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer.

“Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work.”

Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2022

Curtis opined that Jones lacked the power or the heavyweight conditioning to thwart Miocic, who holds the record for most consecutive title defenses at three. He said “educated” fans understand the fight, which is expected to take place later this year, is more of a coin toss than a certainty.

Related Curtis Blaydes explains why he believes Stipe Miocic will beat Jon Jones in heavyweight debut

The majority of Jones’ UFC knockout wins are the result of his fearsome ground-and-pound. But he scoffed at the idea he couldn’t stop Miocic or go the distance given his eight trips to the scorecard in the light heavyweight division, where he thrice held the belt.

“Bro you literally sound ridiculous,” Jones tweeted at Blaydes’ opinion.

Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2022

Blaydes may have the opportunity to prove Jones wrong if he’s successful against Tom Aspinall on Saturday at UFC London. The 31-year-old American has won back-to-back fights since a knockout loss against Derrick Lewis and is 11-3 with one no-contest in his octagon career.

Perhaps more importantly, Blaydes has the wrestling skills to test Jones’ heavyweight conditioning, though he will give up 4.5 inches in reach to the former champ, who’s been bulking up nonstop since relinquishing the light heavyweight title in preparation for a heavyweight run.