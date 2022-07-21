Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba on tap for UFC 279

A light heavyweight showdown is heading to the UFC’s September pay-per-view event.

On Thursday, Johnny Walker posted a video to his YouTube channel announcing that he’s fight Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the matchup with a person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.

The event takes place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be headlined by a welterweight non-title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

Walker will look to get back on track after suffering losses in two straight, and four of his five most recent outings. Following a 3-0 start to his octagon run — all first-round knockouts — the 30-year-old went on to suffer losses to Corey Anderson, Nikita Krylov, Thiago Santos, and Jamahal Hill, with a KO win over Ryan Spann sandwiched in-between.

Cutelaba is also hoping to get back in the win column after a first-round submission loss to Spann at May’s UFC Vegas 54 event. Prior to that, “The Hulk” defeated Devin Clark and fought Dustin Jacoby to a split draw.