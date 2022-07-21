Heck of a Morning: What if Nate Diaz beats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279?

The booking of the final fight on Nate Diaz’s UFC contract has been met with mixed reviews, as he’s targeted to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 in September.

The question is: Why all of the outrage?

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the matchup between Diaz and Chimaev, while also explaining why it’s absolutely the correct fight to make. In addition, listener topics include what would happen if Diaz were to pull off the major upset, the incredible looking UFC 280 card — now with the additions of Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, and Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot — where Conor McGregor fits for his return, what fight could co-main event UFC 279, and much more.

