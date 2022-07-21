Between the Links: Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Oliveira vs. Makhachev leads loaded UFC 280 lineup, UFC London, more

Nate Diaz has the final fight of his contract on the books, and it will be in the main event of UFC 279 against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel gives their reaction to the headliner of the UFC’s September PPV event and if this was the way to go. In addition, topics include the loaded UFC 280 lineup thus far — which includes Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight title, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, and Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot — the unfortunate ending of the UFC Long Island main event between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega and what that means for the featherweight division, a look at UFC London this Saturday, and more.

This week, Jed Meshew handles the hosting duties as MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck steps in to challenge MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs for the BTL title.

